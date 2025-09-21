Former sorority member speaks out after CSUSM chapter revoked over hazing allegations

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — A sorority chapter at Cal State San Marcos has officially been shut down following a hazing investigation, and one former member says the experience left lasting scars.

The Alpha Kappa Delta Phi chapter, which had been on campus for nearly a decade, was revoked earlier this month after its national organization determined members engaged in activities that violated its policies and core values.

One former member — who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation — told ABC 10News she was one of the students who alerted the national sorority. She said what was supposed to be a safe space for friendship and cultural connection quickly turned into an environment of humiliation and harm.

“I was part Filipino, so I felt I really wanted to join a cultural group on campus — that’s when I found AKDPhi,” she recalled. “But instead, I found discomfort and disconnect.” She described being blindfolded, slapped, and even forced to participate in hours of grueling physical activity during what members called “Hell Night.”

“We were blindfolded by sisters that we called our big sisters,” she said. “I remember one night, I was hit so hard in the face with food that my earring ripped out. I was really upset. I also witnessed another sister get slapped so hard her nose started to bleed.”

She said the so-called initiation process lasted six weeks and took a toll on her mental health. “Being surrounded by so many girls just looking at you with disgust… it felt so uncomfortable,” she added.

The student applauded the national organization’s decision to shut down the chapter, saying it brought her a sense of relief.

“It’s extremely scary for others who could possibly be going into it,” she said. “I’m just so glad this is no longer going to happen here anymore.”

CSU San Marcos confirmed to ABC 10News that it supported the national organization’s move, adding the university is committed to providing a safe and inclusive Greek life community on campus.

The national chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta Phi has stated it has “zero tolerance for hazing” and that member safety remains a top priority.