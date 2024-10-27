Former patron remembers beloved local bar lost to flames

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire engulfed a vacant building that was once home to a popular Mission Valley bar early Saturday morning.

The building, previously occupied by In Cahoots, was a beloved spot in the community. Former patrons fondly remember the bar as a place of celebration and comfort.

“It felt like Cheers,” said former patron Jason Zabala. “Your bartenders knew your name, they knew your order. It was just a really special place.”

The fire left water streaming and debris scattered throughout the area. Firefighters faced initial challenges due to the building's many vacant rooms.

Crews directed water to the fire’s base to control the flames. Officials from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department cautioned onlookers to avoid approaching blocked-off areas.

“Due to those water and fire conditions, the walls could come down without any notice,” said Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne. “When emergency personnel are operating, we ask for space.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Four fire trucks responded, though crews have since scaled back as the flames were extinguished.

“In San Diego, we see about two structure fires a day,” Seneviratne added. “From commercial to residential, public safety is our mission.”

As for the legacy of In Cahoots, Zabala reflected on the bar's role as a refuge for survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas. He recalled how 50 to 60 people would gather every Monday, sharing support and solace.

“It was a really special place,” Zabala said. “It was a gathering spot, whether for anniversaries, birthdays, or first two-steps on that dance floor. It’s devastating.”

Investigators plan to return to the scene as conditions improve, with further assessments expected on Sunday or Monday.

