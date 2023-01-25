San Diego survivor of Las Vegas mass shooting reflects on the healing process

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The recent mass shootings across California are bringing back painful memories for local survivors of other high-profile shootings.

The crimes are unimaginable to most, but for Erin Powell, the reaction is almost physical.

"It really hits your gut, the trauma that we experienced. I think we have such empathy for now knowing that there are more and more people who are going to feel that trauma," said Powell.

The Rancho Santa Fe resident and her husband David survived the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Music fest in Las Vegas. Sixty people died and hundreds were wounded. The couple returned to Vegas to mark the fifth-anniversary last fall.

She knows the difficult road ahead for the family and friends of the 18 victims of the most recent shootings.

"Healing takes time and each person is different and approaches it differently and for some, they’re able to compartmentalize and for others, it’s going to take some support and really working through whatever they’re experiencing," said Powell.

The couple has come a long way in their own recovery, but many victims of the Vegas rampage are still struggling. Erin and her husband help counsel them through the Vegas Resiliency Center.

"Trauma happens to all of us in some way shape or form and the best thing we can do for ourselves is address the trauma that is facing us," said Powell.

She doesn't want to get into the politics of gun control. She believes resiliency building should be more of a focus.

" I think we live in a really interesting time where we need to start really addressing mental illness and coming up with some more aggressive ways of identifying it," said Powell.

Powell said the following support groups have been helpful.

https://www.nmvvrc.org/

https://www.vtvcare.org/ (https://www.vtvcare.org/)

rt91therapy.com.

