Flooding concerns raised as rain douses San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Moderate to heavy rain hit San Diego County Wednesday morning, creating slick roads and dangerous driving conditions.

Between a quarter inch and a half inch of rain is in the forecast and flooding is possible in some areas.

Bailey Meadow Road is closed from State Park Road in the Palomar Mountain area because of downed power lines on the road.

More rain and snow is expected in the San Diego area Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Light snowfall, from 4 to 8 inches above 4,000 feet and 8 to 12 inches above 5,000 feet, is expected in the mountains starting Wednesday. Heavier snowfall is in the forecast for Wednesday in mountain communities.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the San Diego County mountains until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Between a half-inch to an inch of rain is expected in the valleys and coastal areas, with up to 3 inches in the mountains, through Wednesday. In the desert areas, a wind advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Alpine received 1.07 inches of rain Saturday, breaking a Feb. 25, 2003, record of .77 inches. El Cajon received 1.12 inches, breaking a Feb. 25, 1996, record of 1 inch.

Vista hit a record low Saturday of 54 degrees, tying a Feb. 25, 1987, record.

The following snowfall amounts were recorded Saturday by the National Weather Service:

-- Mt. Laguna, 23 inches

-- Palomar Mountain, 15 inches

-- Julian, 10 inches

A pair of disturbances moving onshore to the north could bring back rain and snow showers through midweek.

It will remain cool all week, with daytime temperatures running well below average.