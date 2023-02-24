Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Storm Ready: Where San Diego city and county residents can get free sandbags

4 teens who dropped sandbag on car, killing man, ordered to youth facility
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michael B. Thomas
<p>ARNOLD, MO - MAY 04: Sandbags are piled up as floodwater approaches a neighborhood on May 4, 2017 in Arnold, Missouri. Towns along the Meramec River brace for the river to crest after days of rainfall in the region. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)</p>
4 teens who dropped sandbag on car, killing man, ordered to youth facility
Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 15:43:08-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — To prepare for storm conditions across San Diego County, numerous locations are offering free sandbags for San Diegans.

Those looking to obtain sandbags are asked to contact a location ahead of time for availability.

In some instances, San Diegans may have to bring a shovel to fill bags.

City of San Diego locations:

  • Standley Recreation Center -- 3585 Governor Drive, San Diego 92122
  • Robb Athletic Field -- 2525 Bacon St., San Diego 92107
  • Golden Hill Recreation Center -- 2600 Golf Course Drive, San Diego 92102
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center -- 6401 Skyline Drive, San Diego 92114
  • Scripps Ranch Recreation Center -- 11454 Blue Cypress Drive, San Diego 92131
  • North Clairemont Recreation Center -- 4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego 92117
  • Allied Gardens Recreation Center -- 5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego 92120
  • San Ysidro Community Activity Center -- 179 Diza Road, San Diego 92173
  • City Heights Recreation Center -- 4380 Landis St., San Diego 92105

San Diego County locations with sand and bags:

  • Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station -- 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, P: 619-479-2346
  • Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47 -- 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905, P: 619-390-2020
  • De Luz: De Luz Fire Station #16 -- 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422
  • Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30 -- 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917, P: 619-468-3391
  • Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4 -- 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2024
  • Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56 -- 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036, P: 760-765-2885
  • Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82 -- 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065, P: 760-789-0107
  • Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70 -- 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061, P: 760-742-3243
  • Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2 -- 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082, P: 760-751-7605
  • Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59 -- 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, P: 760-782-9113

County locations with bags only:

  • Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 -- 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635
  • Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 -- 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430
  • Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 -- 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516
  • Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 -- 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960
  • Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 -- 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508
  • El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 -- 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001
  • Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 -- 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820
  • Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 -- 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 760-728-8532
  • Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 -- 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535
  • Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 -- 2383 Honey Springs Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030
  • Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 -- 33947 Mount Laguna Drive, Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281
  • Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79 -- 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060, P: 760-742-3701
  • Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 -- 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-578-6621
  • Potrero: Potrero Fire Station #31 -- 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544
  • Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 -- 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)
  • Deer Springs/San Marcos: Deer Springs Fire Station #12 -- 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512
  • San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 -- 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322
  • Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 -- 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!