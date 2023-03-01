San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 1, 2023: Cold, wet & windy today

Cold, wet and windy today with temperatures topping out mostly 10 to 20 degrees below average as an atmospheric river swings through the county.

The worst of the wet weather will hit during the morning commute through 9am so be sure to leave time for travel and go slow on the drive. Showers will become less widespread by the afternoon with more isolated coverage, though heavy showers will still be possible, we finally dry out tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible as well as areas of small hail. Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 1.50" which means flooding will be a concern.

Snow levels are the highest of the day this morning hovering near 5,000' but they will plummet to 3,000 to 3,500' by this afternoon and potentially as low as 2,500' this evening!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountains until 10pm where an additional 2 to 18" of snow will be possible with westerly gusts of 45 to 75mph. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 3pm lasting until 8pm for the inland valleys above 2,500' where wet snow up to 1" is possible. Travel through the mountains will be difficult if not impossible so be sure to carry chains and check round conditions before heading out. If traveling to the mountains bring chains and extra supplies and a trash bag so you can pack up your trash and bring it home with you. Respect the people that live there and their property and leave the mountains as beautiful as you found them.

Snow Forecast by Elevation:

Above 5,000' expect 10 - 18": Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Lookout Mountain

Above 4,000' expect 3 to 6": Julian, Ranchita, Tierra Del Sol

Above 3,000' expect 1 to 3": Pine Valley, Pine Hills, Descanso, Warner Springs, Otay Mountain

Above 2,500' up to 1" of wet snow: Campo, Oak Grove and maybe Potrero

This storm will pack a punch with the wind as well with a High Wind Warning for the deserts until 10pm due to westerly winds of 35 to 45 and gusts of 50 to 70mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the coast and valleys until 6pm for westerly winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 50mph. An Aviation Weather Warning is also in effect until 6pm due to these strong winds impacting flights.

We dry out tonight and with clearing skies and calming winds it is going to be very cold by tomorrow morning. Patchy frost will be possible for the valleys, deserts and some coastal areas as temperatures dip into the 30s.

Sunshine and dry conditions return starting tomorrow with minor warmer into the weekend, though still cooler than average. It will be sunny and pleasant for the Science Expo at Petco Park on Saturday with temperatures topping out around 60 degrees; we hope to see you there!

A weak disturbance will pass by to the north of us Monday which will bring more clouds to the county and a slight chance of mostly light showers. Our next chance for a strong storm looks to arrive by the end of next week.

We've nearly picked up our annual average rainfall with 9.66" since October 1st at Lindbergh Field taking our water year surplus to 2.52".

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 53-57°

Inland: 46-52°

Mountains: 32-43°

Deserts: 54-58°

