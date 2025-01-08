Fire crews quickly contain small brush fires in Kensington & Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department swiftly put out two small brush fires Tuesday night as the county is on high alert due to the Santa Ana wind conditions.
A brush fire started on the west side of the 15, south of Miramar Road, around 8 p.m., according to SDFD. The fire in Miramar covered about an acre, and crews worked fast to put it out.
About two hours later, firefighters got a call about a 50x50-foot fire in the Kensington area. It was burning along the northbound 15, just south of Adams Avenue.
Crews managed to extinguish that fire within minutes. The cause of both fires is still under investigation, per SDFD.
SDFD and Cal Fire are on high alert as several areas around San Diego County are under an elevated fire risk due to the Santa Ana wind conditions.
ABC 10News is prepared to deliver team coverage throughout Wednesday as the fire risk persists.
CONTINUING COVERAGE:
- Thousands flee as wildfires burn out of control in and around Los Angeles and homes are destroyed
- San Diego County school districts to close due to high winds, public safety power shutoffs begin
- SDG&E and Cal Fire San Diego prepare to tackle Santa Ana Winds sweeping through the County
- 'Hunker down and let the wind blow' says Boulevard resident preparing for Santa Ana winds
- New regulation increasing California Homeowner's Wildfire Coverage may be a 'bad deal'