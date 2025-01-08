Watch Now
San Diego County school districts to close due to high winds

Due to high winds and potential power outages several county school districts will be closed January 8
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several San Diego school districts will be closed Thursday, Jan 8 due to high winds and the potential for power outages, officials said.

Schools in the following districts will be closed:

  • Julian Union Elementary School District
  • Julian Union High School District
  • Mountain Empire Unified School District
  • Ramona Unified School District
  • Spencer Valley School District
  • Warner Unified School District

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," Samantha Womack, director of communications for the San Diego County Office of Education, said in an email.

Additional updates will be shared as they are available on X (formerly Twitter) @SanDiegoCOE.

