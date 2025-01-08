San Diego County school districts to close due to high winds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several San Diego school districts will be closed Thursday, Jan 8 due to high winds and the potential for power outages, officials said.

Schools in the following districts will be closed:



Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Ramona Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," Samantha Womack, director of communications for the San Diego County Office of Education, said in an email.

Additional updates will be shared as they are available on X (formerly Twitter) @SanDiegoCOE.