SDG&E and Cal Fire San Diego prepare to tackle Santa Ana Winds sweeping through the County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Gas & Electric said on Tuesday it's been watching the weather for the past week, and their guard is going to be up until the end of this one.

Because of the wind potential, SDG&E said more than 65,000 customers are at risk of having their power cut off due to wildfire dangers.

According to the National Weather Service, San Diego County is under a red flag warning from Wednesday early morning through Thursday.

The utility told ABC 10News this week's the driest start to the rainy season San Diego County's seen in 174 years.

Power shutoffs are nothing new to people in the north and east counties.

The utility says this time it's a prolonged weather event than the previous one that triggered shutoffs.

"We have a fire potential index that has extreme days. This is the first extreme we've ever seen in January. And not only that, it's multiple extreme days back-to-back. So we're walking into a bit of an uncharted fire potential for us,” Brian D’Agostino, Vice President of Wildfire and Climate Science for SDG&E, said.

SDG&E said the wind event in December was a big deal.

However, the one the county is dealing with this week is multiple days with wind and not too much of a break in between.

That's why SDG&E wants to get the word out so people can prepare for possible power shutoffs to protect people and property.

Some residents have asked the utility why their power is being cut off if their lines are underground.

That's because those underground lines may be getting powered by other lines that aren't underground, and they get turned off that are at risk to the wind.

"We understand that can be that can be incredibly frustrating. Right? So our engineering teams are in there right now trying to find any instances where we can reroute power, how do we minimize that impact."

A captain with Cal Fire San Diego said the fuels in the foothills are below a critical level, given how dry we are right now.

He tells me crews spent the day getting their gear and themselves ready to be able to fight fires for several hours if not days!

Cal Fire's brought down additional strike teams from Northern California to San Diego County.

"Typically, our strongest Santa Anas are this time of year; the December, January, February. It's just particularly more dangerous this time around because we don't have that rain that we typically see in November, December and our fuel moistures reflect that,” Captain Mike Cornette, Cal Fire San Diego, said.

Cal Fire said if there is a fire, be ready to get. Out if you're close by because it could grow very fast.