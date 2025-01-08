'Hunker down and let the wind blow' says Boulevard resident preparing for Santa Ana winds

(KGTV) BOULEVARD — “Everyone looks out for each other," said Marty Holmes.

That’s Marty’s motto, when it comes to the wind.

"I have so much to get done," he added.

Holmes has managed this mobile home park in Boulevard since 2015.

"I pretty much let everyone know if they have any problems, just give me a call. I will come out and see what I can do for them," said Holmes.

The park has 20 units. When the power goes out, so does the water.

"I do not have a generator on our water pump. So when we are out of electricity, we are out of water. Everyone knows to get bottled water," he said.

Marty and his neighbors are pros when it comes to dealing with the wind. Now they ready to wait it out.

"It’s kind of hunker down and let the wind blow. We are not going to stop it," he said.