Family pleads for answers 3 months after Chula Vista double murder

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A family is still seeking closure three months after a double murder in Chula Vista.

On Wednesday, relatives called for anyone with information on the Aug. 31 shooting to come forward, hoping tips from the community can lead to an arrest.

Family members adorned a memorial at the scene where 42-year-old David Bruley and 22-year-old Joseph Arias died with Christmas decorations as they prepared to spend their first holiday without them.

The mother of one of the men, Deborah Schlemmer, said spending time at the memorial is the only way she can celebrate Christmas with her son this year.

According to Chula Vista Police, on the evening of Aug. 31, officers received a call regarding a shooting followed by a crash near Brandywine Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck had crashed into a parked van and two men unconscious inside. Police determined both men were shot, and they later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Schlemmer said people have taken things from the memorial, including a rosary and a light for one of the crosses. She hopes people will respect the space and that someone will talk, so she can have some closure.

The Chula Vista Police Department told ABC 10News Wednesday that they have no new updates on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips http://p3tips.com/409.