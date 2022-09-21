Family hosts vigil for two men killed in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The family of two men killed in Chula Vista last month had a vigil for their loved ones on Tuesday.

The two men were shot and killed on Tuesday, August 30th. The pair were father and stepson, 42-year-old David Bruley, and 22-year-old Joseph Arias.

According to Chula Vista Police, officers responded to calls of a shooting following a crash that night. Officers found a pick-up truck that crashed into a parked van on Brandywine Avenue. They found both Arias and Bruley inside, unconscious, both had been shot and later died at a hospital.

As police investigate and the family waits for an arrest, the family left behind a memorial for the pair at the crash site, two white crosses with their birthdays and pictures on them.

The family also put up two large banners and fliers asking for any information about the shooting, one at the crash site and the other where police think the men were shot, Valle Lindo park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips http://p3tips.com/409 [p3tips.com]