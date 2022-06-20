Family of slain San Diego mother makes plea for tips in bi-national manhunt

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The family of a slain San Diego mother is making a plea for tips amid a bi-national manhunt for her boyfriend.

In mid-January, Denise Sabean-Hosking says her daughter's boyfriend, known to her as Paul Phillips, showed up at her home in Vacaville with her newborn grandchild and without her daughter, Racquel, 40.

“He told us they got into argument, and he left. He was going to go back and get Racquel, which he did the next day,” said Sabean-Hosking.

During the brief stay, all seemed good.

“He was very attentive to Racquel. He loved that baby,” said Sabean-Hosking.

On the day they left, Sabean-Hosking told Phillips she couldn’t accommodate his hopes to stay in her home, because she didn’t have the room.

“When they left, he shook my husband's hand. He said, ‘God bless you,’” said Sabean-Hosking.

The three drove off, and moments later, Sabean-Hosking says she got a text from Phillips, telling them to f*** off.

“He turned on a dime and became disrespectful,” said Sabean-Hosking.

That caused her to let him know he was ‘no longer welcome’ in her home.

Months later, on April 16, Sabean-Hosking received a text from Racquel saying she was going to Easter brunch, but didn’t say where. The next day on Easter Sunday, Televisa reports Racquel, her boyfriend and their baby crossed into Tijuana

On May 31, Tijuana police found Racquel dead, her remains decomposing in a cooler in her car.

“We were told there was ice in the cooler to keep her body from decomposing,” said Sabean-Hosking. “I’m numb. All I keep thinking about is how I’m never going to be able to hug her again. She was fun-loving and a great mom."

Paul Philips, identified as Tyler Adams, 50, was detained June 15 following an Amber alert for Racquel's missing 7-month-old daughter, Valentina, found safe in Rosarito the next day.

The FBI says Adams was questioned by Mexican authorities before somehow, being released from custody and crossing into San Diego. Adams is being sought for questioning related to Sabean’s disappearance.

Agents say he is known to have many fake and stolen identities. He is also a wanted fugitive out of the state of Hawaii for second-degree escape. The warrant was issued in September 2020.

Sabean-Hosking says she recently learned from people who knew the couple in San Diego that Racquel tried to kick her boyfriend out of her apartment several times, but he threatened to disappear with the baby.

Sabean-Hosking is now making a plea for tips.

“Justice isn’t going to bring back Racquel. I would like him to be caught, not as much for justice, but because this guy thinks he can outsmart anybody. Honestly, I want him to find out he can't,” said Sabean-Hosking.

Anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts was asked to contact the FBI at (800) 225-5324 or tips.fbi.gov, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477, or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Sabean-Hosking says the couple had been together for about a year and a half. Valentina remains in protective custody in Mexico.