FBI seeks to bring man in for questioning after SD woman found dead in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The FBI is asking the public to help them find a man after a San Diego woman's remains were found inside a cooler in Mexico last month.

According to the San Diego FBI branch, agents are trying to bring 50-year-old Tyler Adams in for questioning in regard to Racquel Sabean and her 7-month-old daughter Valentine.

Televisa previously reported that Sabean, her partner Adams—who went under the alias of Paul Phillips—and the baby crossed the border from San Diego to Tijuana on Easter Day.

A month and a half later on Tuesday, May, 31, Tijuana police found Sabean dead in a neighborhood in Playas de Tijuana after neighbors complained of a foul odor coming from an abandoned parked car. Witnesses said the car had been parked there for at least a week.

Ministerial authorities in Tijuana identified the car as property of Sabean where they found her remains decomposing in a cooler in the car.

Adams was detained by Mexican authorities on Wednesday, June 15 following an Amber Alert that was issued in Mexico for Sabean’s missing daughter.

The infant was later found safe in Playas de Rosarito on Thursday, June 16, and remains in protective custody in Mexico.

Agents say Adams was questioned by authorities in Mexico regarding Sabean but was uncooperative.

Somehow, Adams was released from custody and entered the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry at around 1:30 p.m. the same day by using the alias of Aaron Bain.

Authorities say Adams is known to use multiple fake and stolen identities. He is also a wanted fugitive out of the state of Hawaii for second-degree escape. The warrant was issued in September 2020.