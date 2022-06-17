Watch
Tijuana amber alert canceled after San Diego baby found

Posted at 7:17 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 22:17:01-04

TIJUANA, Mexico. (KGTV) — Authorities in Mexico have canceled an amber alert after a 7-month-old infant from San Diego was found safe, according to the Baja California Attorney General.

According to authorities, the 7-month-old was found in Playas de Rosarito.

Televisa previously reported that Raquel Sabean, her partner Paul Phillips, and their 7-month-old daughter Valentine crossed the border from San Diego to Tijuana on April 17.

In late May, Raquel’s body was discovered inside a cooler in a vehicle parked in Mexico.

On June 8, authorities issued an amber alert for the missing child.

Police are still searching for Phillips.

