Family of slain Oceanside teacher honors her

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — "We were destroyed," shares Tania Sanchez.

She's the sister of Chelsea Pacheco.

Her family is in pain after an Oceanside teacher was shot to death over the weekend.

As of Thursday, Pacheco's killer is still on the loose.

"She was the ultimate hype woman," shares Chelsea's step-mom.

Tania validates with a smile, "The ultimate hype woman."

Chelsea Pacheco, a 22-year-old Oceanside native was loved by many, especially her sister Tania and step-mom Mariela.

"She didn't care what other people thought, she was unapologetically herself, and that was it," says Tania.

Chelsea was a sibling to 15 brothers and sisters, a friend to many, and a daughter.

"We did the best we could," shares Mariela. "This is not the outcome we wanted for her, but I am grateful for the opportunity to have lived with her, to love her, I had the opportunity to be loved by her."

Chelsea also grew up loving soccer, wrestling, and the ocean. Mariela tells ABC10 News that they bonded over crystals, and showed me Chelsea's extensive collection. Chelsea also loved the school she worked in called KinderCare.

"My sister was so loving, so caring," Tania shares with tears. "She was the most selfless person that I knew. She would do anything for anybody that she loved."

Oceanside Police say on June 4 they were called to Bush and Archer Street and found Chelsea shot in the upper body. She later died from her injuries.

Police believe Chelsea and her friends were in a car and got into an argument with Vicente Huerta, a known gang member, who shot at the car. Huerta is still on the loose.

"Everybody just wants to know why, why this happened," says Tania. "We don't want this to happen to any other family."

While Chelsea's family continues to remember her through photos, prayer, and support, they hope others see her as a light in the community, as her loved ones knew her to be.

"Chelsea keeps giving me this sign of you got this, I got this, and I keep seeing that," shares Tania.

She furthers, "So going forward, I just want to lay my sister to rest, and I want her to be at peace, and I want to make her happy."

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

