Coworkers remember KinderCare teacher killed in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The woman shot and killed over the weekend in Oceanside has been identified as kinder care teacher, Chelsea Pacheco. The man who shot and killed her is still wanted by Oceanside police.

Coworkers say Pacheco was the hardest working person they knew, dedicated to her students, always with a great attitude and a beautiful smile.

Oceanside Police say they were called to Bush and Archer Streets, just before noon on Saturday after reports of a woman having a panic attack, but when officers showed up, they found the 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Chelsea didn't survive.

Police say she was driving with friends when there was an argument with an unknown man walking on the street. As they drove off, police say, the man shot at the car, hitting Chelsea. Police are still looking for the suspect identified as a 25-year-old Oceanside gang member named Vicente Huerta.

The school broke the news to parents and students on Sunday and has been offering counseling for everyone, especially for the kids asking about their teacher.

To keep Chelsea's memory alive the school will dedicate and name their garden after the beloved teacher.

There is a Go Fund Me page to help Chelsea's family with her funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

