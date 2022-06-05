Woman shot, killed by pedestrian in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A 22-year-old woman died after an argument that ended with a shooting in Oceanside on Saturday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police said they initially received a call about the woman having a panic attack and was having trouble breathing. Officers were dispatched to Bush Street and Archer Street at 11:44 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman and provided medical aid, and noticed she had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Crimes of Violence Detectives responded and learned that the woman and her friends were driving in a vehicle and got into an argument with a man on the sidewalk. As they drove off, the man shot at the car with one round going through the rear of the vehicle and striking the victim. The victim’s name will not be released until her family is notified.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 to 30-years-old, bald, 5’10” to 6’0” tall, with a stocky build.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dave Estrada at 760-435-4698.