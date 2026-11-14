FAA hours-long ground stop disrupts travel at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Although a nationwide FAA groundstop was lifted Friday evening, the disruption continued at San Diego International Airport as travelers dealt with lingering delays, cancellations and uncertainty about when they would reach their destinations.

The hours-long groundstop created a chaotic start to the weekend, leaving passengers scrambling to find alternative travel plans and searching for answers at airport ticket counters.

For some, the uncertainty was overwhelming.

“Everyone is in panic mode, so I'm just trying to be calm and trying to not react much and just take it one hour at a time,” said traveler Nitish Kallakuri.

Others described a frustrating scene inside the airport, where passengers gathered around airline counters hoping to get on a flight.

“Chaotic. I mean, as you can imagine inside, everyone's freaking out mad, just hovering the counters trying to get flights out for today. But it's not looking like it's going to be an option,” said traveler Ricardo Schobdert.

Even after the ground stop was lifted, passengers at San Diego International Airport were still feeling its effects.

Damian Ornelas had planned to travel to Cincinnati, Ohio, to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers play, but the disruption put those plans in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Renata Abedrop was trying to figure out how to make it to a bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

“I was going to a bachelorette party. I'm still going. I don't know, but yeah, we don't have any updates today, so just maybe wait it out or drive,” Abedrop said.

The ripple effects extended beyond airline operations. With flights disrupted, some travelers turned to rental cars as an alternative, only to encounter another obstacle: limited availability.

Traveler Tony Anderson said he was able to book a rental car online but was later told no vehicles were available.

“And I book it and then it tells me it's booked, and then they tell me that there's no cars available,” Anderson said.

With few options left, Anderson said he might have to find a hotel and wait until he could determine his next move.

“I'm just going to have to hang out or find a hotel and figure out whatever else goes forward. So I don't know. It really, it's unfortunate, it's very unfortunate,” he said.

Despite the frustration, some travelers remained optimistic that the situation would improve.

Alyssa, who was traveling to Arizona, said she was hoping to get home in time for the weekend.

“It's just always frustrating, you know. I would like to get home and be home on the weekend, but hopefully it just resolves and I can get back there, but definitely frustrating,” she said.

Many affected passengers are expected to return to San Diego International Airport Saturday to catch rescheduled flights as airlines work through the backlog.

While the nationwide ground stop may be over, its impact on travelers at San Diego International Airport is far from finished.