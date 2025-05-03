Explaining California's earthquake risk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s been a couple weeks since Southern California felt a magnitude 5.2 earthquake, but parts of the state could be overdue for a much bigger one.

Most earthquakes happen along fault lines, which are the boundaries between tectonic plates. Here in California, we have the San Andreas Fault.

It forms the boundary between the Pacific and North American plates, with segments moving past each other as fast as approximately 1.38" per year.

This movement builds up tensions in rocks, and many earthquakes we experience in SoCal happen when segments of this fault line rupture.

According to USGS data, the fault line usually experiences a major earthquake once every 100-300 years (depending on where you are on the 800-mile fault line, and how you define "major"). But that hasn't happened since 1906!

In Southern California, it's been even longer. Some researchers say the last major earthquake on the southern part of the San Andreas Fault was over 300 years ago.

Based on these recurrence intervals, parts of the state are behind schedule for our next major earthquake.

But here's the catch: You can't predict precisely when and where this will happen.

You can always prepare by bracing large objects like fridges and heavy shelves in your home, securing them to walls to prevent things from falling in the event of shaking.

Emergency crews recommend keeping an emergency kit ready with things like food, water, medication and important documents.

Also, make an emergency plan with family members and stay up-to-date with emergency alerts.

Click here for more earthquake safety tips.

But we're better off than you might think!

But California has had strict building codes for years, designing and retrofitting buildings to handle strong earthquakes.

Some state agencies say California has, "some of the most modern and most earthquake-resistant buildings in the world."

ABC 10News Forecaster Moses Small breaks down when the next big earthquake will hit, and how it all works.