Earthquake shakes high-rise under construction with workers on top level

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One of the worst places to be when an earthquake hits is hundreds of feet off the ground, hanging off the side of a partially constructed apartment complex.

“Were you worried about your life?”

“Yea, yea, everybody was," said Reggie Novenario, a construction worker downtown. "Because we didn’t know what it was.”

Novenario was operating one of the exterior elevators at a high-rise located at West B and Union Street in Downtown San Diego on Monday morning, when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook San Diego County.

“We were swaying in an elevator, moving side to side by a foot," Novenario said. "It was moving way too much so I knew something was up.”

Novenario says there were hundreds of people working on the top levels of the high-rise. They temporarily paused construction to get a head count and make sure everyone was okay.

“The guys on top, they’re moving on the side of the building and they could fall off.”

Novenario says they returned to business as usual soon after. Holland Partner Group is the construction company in charge of the project. A representative told 10News they followed safety protocols by first confirming there were no injuries and also verifying the building was secure.

"Safety is our top priority on every project," the statement said. "Following this morning’s earthquake, our team immediately followed all safety protocols, including conducting headcounts, confirming there were no injuries, and thoroughly inspecting the site. After verifying that the site was secure and no hazards were present, work resumed in accordance with our standard post-event procedures."

“I'm just hoping this isn't the beginning of another one coming, the aftershocks and everything, that's what scares me right now.”

Novenario is heading home a little more grateful, and a little more afraid of heights.