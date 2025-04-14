5.2-magnitude earthquake rattles San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 rocked the San Diego County area on Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Initial information from the USGS site indicated the quake was centered 2.5 miles southeast of Julian at 10:10 a.m.

Multiple aftershocks ranging between 2.5-magnitude and 3.0-magnitude followed the initial quake.

There has been no official word regarding structural damage or possible injuries.

Gov. Newsom's office tweeted that he "has been briefed on the earthquake in San Diego County. The state is coordinating with local authorities to assess any damage and if emergency response is needed."

Per the USGS site, the earthquake was felt as far away as Los Angeles County.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.