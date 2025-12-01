Escondido community pushing for safer streets after child killed in hit-and-run

The Escondido community is still filled with grief for 11-year-old Aiden, who had gone into the street to get a soccer ball when he was hit by a car.

The driver in that incident left the scene.

Aiden died in the hospital.

The driver, who police believe is 44-year-old Hector Balderas Amador, is now charged with felony hit and run.

Aiden is being remembered for the joy he brought to life.

“He had a big personality, I would just say happy. He, he loved to play, he, he was a happy kid. He had a big personality,” said Irene Gonzales, Aiden’s aunt.

It's a heartbreaking story and, unfortunately, one that has been told before.

Early last week, another driver accused of hitting and killing 12-year-old Emery Chalekian in Encinitas pleaded not guilty.

Communities are mourning the deaths of these children and trying to stop tragedies like these from happening again.

“We just again ask, please, please, please again. I'll just say, slow down, the street is extremely busy. There's cars that are continuing to drive really fast on the street,” said Gonzales.

That's where Senate Bill 720 comes in: It creates an opt-in program for red light cameras and safer street initiatives.

Damian Kevitt, who helped write it, said there's always more that can be done.

“It gives cities a way to make intersections safer that is purely for safety. And the fines are lower. It doesn't require a picture of a person's face. It requires that any revenue generated can only be put back into road safety,” said Kevitt.

The bill also changes the violation from a criminal penalty to a civil penalty, which aims to ease the insurance prices for drivers.

“San Diego has been one of the more proactive areas of the state in terms of road safety issues and safeguarding lives, whether it's infrastructure, bicycle, or pedestrian infrastructure. That said, there's still a lot of room for improvement,” said Kevitt.

The bill will go into effect on Jan. 1.

San Diego will have the option to implement the changes, including the red light cameras.

As for Amador, his bail is set at $50,000.

He'll be in court for an arraignment on Dec. 3.