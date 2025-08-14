Parents of teen girl fatally struck in intersection renew calls on Encinitas City Council road safety

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Encinitas City Council returned to session Wednesday, but one highly anticipated agenda item was noticeably missing — a proposed local roadway state of emergency. The measure came in the wake of the tragic death of 12-year-old Emery Chalekian, who was struck and killed while using a crosswalk earlier this year.

Parents, John and Bridget Chalekian say the emergency declaration is critical to making roads safer and preventing other families from experiencing the same loss.

“It kind of hurts to not see it be enacted or at least voted on,” John Chalekian said. “We were quite frankly disheartened.”

Back in June, dozens of residents packed the council chambers, many wearing yellow shirts in honor of Emery, calling for immediate action. The council agreed to place the emergency declaration on a future agenda, but it was absent from both August meetings.

Bridget Chalekian says the delay could mean more time without essential safety improvements at the intersection where her daughter was killed.

"We were hoping this was the easiest thing that they could do right away," she explains. It could be flashy lights or your speed, the interactive signs put in. I believe that would delay those enhancements."

Community members again stood alongside the family on Wednesday, urging the council to act.

“We must ensure that no more families in Encinitas have to experience this kind of loss,” family friend and local parent Laura Van Dunsen told city leaders. “Take action and declare a local roadway state of emergency now.”

The Chalekians say the outpouring of support has been a source of strength.

“It’s lifted us completely,” Bridget said. “People are grieving with us, people are worried about their children, and we all want to see change.”

For the family, the push for safer roads is about more than policy — it’s about honoring Emery’s memory.

“This is what Emery is calling us to do,” John said. “In her memory and in her honor.”

The city has not yet announced when — or if — the emergency declaration will return to the agenda.