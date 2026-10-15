Encinitas residents demand action from city leaders over recent ICE arrests in community

Tensions ran high at Wednesday’s Encinitas City Council meeting as residents voiced outrage over recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the community, demanding greater action from city leaders and saying the arrests have left neighbors fearful.

Dozens of residents filled the council chambers before and during the meeting, chanting “ICE out” and urging officials to address what they described as an increase in immigration enforcement in Encinitas.

Among those speaking out was Joshua Lazarson, who said he has lived in Encinitas for 33 years. He told ABC 10News that people in his neighborhood have been affected by recent arrests.

“They have taken people across the street from me in the apartments. They have taken a father from a school around the corner who is dropping off his child,” Lazarson said. “This is happening, if not on a daily basis, then regularly.”

Lazarson said he attended the meeting because he believes residents must support one another during difficult times.

“We need to stand up for one another when horrific things are happening. I'm here because horrific things are happening,” he said.

Other residents criticized the City Council, arguing that local leaders have not done enough to address community concerns.

Resident Jody White accused the council of failing to adequately support community members affected by the enforcement activity.

Jeremy Ross, an organizer and activist, said the issue extends beyond those directly targeted by immigration enforcement.

“We're all impacted because if one person's rights are under attack, all of our rights are under attack,” Ross said. He also accused councilmembers of making promises about local control without delivering meaningful action.

During the meeting, the city addressed two recent incidents involving immigration enforcement in Encinitas. According to comments made during the meeting, one incident involved a man arrested for an immigration violation.

Residents also raised concerns about a lack of advance notification to local authorities. During the discussion, a speaker said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the city had not received prior notice of an incident.

Videos submitted by residents reportedly showed encounters with ICE agents in the area earlier in the week.

ABC 10News reached out to ICE for comment late Wednesday but had not received a response at the time of reporting.

Despite the discussion at City Hall, residents said they want more concrete action from local officials to address their concerns and help restore a sense of safety in their neighborhoods.

“The people that they are taking and the people that they're putting fear into are our neighbors,” Lazarson said.

For many who attended Wednesday's meeting, the message to city leaders was clear: they want their concerns heard and their neighbors protected.