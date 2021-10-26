Encanto woman falls ill after first vaccine dose, dies of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones mourning the COVID-19 death of an Encanto mother who passed way a day after her turning 50.

When Maria Troutman first qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine, she hesitated. Years ago, after a flu shot, she couldn't get out of bed for days.

“She didn't want to feel like that again,” said Troutman’s daughter, Crystal Keller, 26.

But on September 12, Troutman did get her first Pfizer dose, after a vaccine mandate at her husband's work.

“If he has to get vaccinated, then she will too,” said Keller.

Days later, she started feeling sick.

"Fever, chills, and then she lost of sense of taste and smell,” said Keller.

Six days after the vaccine dose, she was admitted with COVID pneumonia.

In early October, Troutman, who had several underlying conditions, including diabetes, was placed on a ventilator.

On October 18, a day after her 50th birthday, Troutman, a mother and stepmother to 6, passed away.

“The best way I could describe it, a part of me also died,” said Keller..

Keller calls her mom a devoted mom, selfless, smart and funny.

“She loved to make people laugh and smile. She was always giving of herself,” said Keller.

The devastating loss of her mother is something Keller believes could have been avoided if she received her vaccine earlier.

“I feel and believe that if she had gotten vaccinated, she would be alive today,” said Keller.

For others, she has a straightforward plea.

“People should get vaccinated, ASAP … For others, I don't want them to feel the pain I went through,” said Keller.

Keller, who is vaccinated, also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered mild symptoms.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.

