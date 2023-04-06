Vice mayor of La Mesa announces State Assembly campaign

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — La Mesa Vice Mayor Colin Parent announced his campaign for the California State Assembly Thursday afternoon.

Parent is targeting California's 79th State Assembly District seat, which encompasses several East County communities including El Cajon, La Mesa, Spring Valley, La Presa and more.

Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber currently holds that seat; however, she also announced on Thursday she is running for the State Senate in 2024.

Parent has served as a La Mesa city councilmember since 2016, according to the press release.

“I believe that public policy has the power to improve people’s lives, and that elected officials have an obligation to be clear-eyed about what’s not working. Today, a lot of things aren’t working, and people are continuing to struggle," Parent said. "The California State Assembly is the best place for me to use my experience and knowledge to push for better outcomes for our communities. If elected to the State Assembly, I will be a fierce and effective advocate for our region. I’ve never been afraid to speak truth to power, and to call for change where it’s needed.”

Parent was born and raised in San Diego County. He is an alumnus of Valhalla High School. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of El Cajon's Troop 362. Parent graduated from the University of California, San Diego before earning his law degree from NYU.

During former Governor Jerry Brown's administration, Parent served in leadership roles in both the California Department of Housing and Community Development and the San Diego Housing Commission.

Parent is the CEO and general counsel for Circulate San Diego, a nonprofit focused on improving public transit, making sure neighborhoods are safe and walkable and affordable homes.

You can learn more about Parent on his campaign website.

