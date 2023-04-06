Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber running for State Senate District 39 seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dr. Akilah Weber, the Democratic California State Assemblymember for the La Mesa area, announced Thursday morning she is entering the race for the State Senate District 39 seat.

Weber currently represents California's 79th State Assembly District, a seat she has held since April 2021. According to her press release, she's a board-certified OB-GYN and helped establish Rady Children's Hospital's gynecology division for pediatric and adolescent patients.

Before becoming an assemblymember, she also worked as an assistant clinical professor at UCSD.

In her announcement, Weber said she is proud to serve the 79th Assembly District.

"As an Assemblymember, I have successfully fought to improve access to quality healthcare, strengthen our education system, protect our environment, and further economic prosperity," the release stated. "As State Senator for District 39, I will continue this fight. My promise to voters is that I will always be their voice to create a stronger and healthier San Diego for all."

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins currently holds the state senate seat; however, she is vacating it in 2024 due to term limits.

Among Weber's accomplishments in the state legislature include leading the charge to pass legislation related to protecting the health of K-12 students, improving medical practices for domestic violence victims, expanding birth control access and keeping customer service jobs in California. According to the press release, she has written 12 billsthat have been signed into law during her term.

Weber's political career began on the La Mesa City Council, where she advocated for the creation of the La Mesa Homelessness Task Force and the Community Police Oversight Board, the release said.

She grew up in San Diego's Oak Park neighborhood and graduated from Gompers Secondary School. You can learn more about Weber's background on her official website.

Embattled San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was also running for the State Senate's District 39 seat before a lawsuit filed by a former MTS employee alleging sexual assault and harassment emerged. Just days before the lawsuit came to light, Fletcher announced he was ending his campaign and checking into a treatment center to focus focus on his fight with PTSD, trauma, and alcohol abuse.

Fletcher has denied the allegations against him and contends the relationship with the former MTS employee was consenual.

