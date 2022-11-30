Suspect sketch released after two women were run down, robbed in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities released a sketch of the driver who hit and then robbed two women outside of a Kohl's in Santee.

It happened on Nov. 26, just after 10:30 p.m., in the parking lot in the 9400 block of Mission Gorge Road, according to the Santee Sheriff’s Station. The women were walking to their car when the driver hit them with his pickup truck.

One of the victims told deputies that the suspect tried to steal her purse. She told ABC 10News that he instead took the bag of items her mom bought from Kohl’s and drove away. Both women suffered minor injuries

The sheriff's station said the suspect is described to be between 45 to 55 years old, between 5’5 and 5’7 tall, heavy build, has dark eyes and a dark mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray-colored beanie, a dark plaid puffer jacket, dark pants and black shoes.

Surveillance video shows him driving an older, dark green two-door pickup with black rims or hubcaps, possibly a 1995-2002 model Toyota Tacoma.

Santee Sheriff's Station

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or witnesses the incident is asked to call SDPD at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.