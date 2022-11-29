Driver hits women and robs them on Black Friday

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Black Friday took a dark turn for Kourtney and her mom. They were walking out of Kohl's in Santee, searching for their car in the parking lot, when the unimaginable happened.

“I looked to my mom and was like, we need to move. He’s going to hit us, and he floored it as hard as he could,” Kourtney said.

She says a man driving a green Toyota Tacoma slammed his car into her and her mom. Kourtney says the impact threw them 15 feet forward.

“When we fell to the ground, he got out of the car," she said. "He went up to my mom first, and essentially said ‘I'm sorry it was an accident,’ but was scoping her out to see if she had a purse.”

The driver then realized Kourtney was wearing a purse. She says he grabbed at it, but she was able to pull back and yank it free.

“The strap couldn’t hold up to this, and it broke,” Kourtney said.

The man instead took the bag of items her mom bought from Kohl’s and drove away. Kourtney says he stole less than $75 worth of stuff.

"He had no regard for the fact he could’ve killed us. He didn’t care," she said. "He just wanted what he wanted, and he didn’t even know what we had.”

Kourtney’s ankle is sprained, and she believes she broke a toe. She says her mom has a concussion, a misaligned jaw, and also a potentially broken toe. But her biggest concern is not being there for her family during the holidays.

“I can’t be there for my son like I am normally," she said. "It's hard to walk.”

The San Diego Sheriff asks anyone with information to report it to detectives at (619) 956-4025. ABC 10News reached out to Kohl’s in Santee, and they have no comment.

