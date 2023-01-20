Suspect in fatal officer-involved shooting in East County identified

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a man who was fatally shot by two police officers in East County following a stabbing in the College East neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to deputies, 77-year-old Frank Brower was shot by San Diego Police Officers Salvador Laurel-Torres and Robert Raynor at his home in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard just before 5 p.m.

The deadly shooting happened about an hour after Brower stabbed and mortally wounded 66-year-old Marry Ellen Carter of Lakeside at a local pharmacy on the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive.

When police arrived at the pharmacy, Carter was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was not breathing. She was taken to the hospital in CPR status where she later died.

During the investigation, officers say they learned that the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored SUV and tracked Brower down to his home in unincorporated El Cajon.

Authorities say an altercation sparked between police and Brower before less-lethal bean bags were used, which were ineffective. At one point during the altercation, Brower allegedly reached for what appeared to be a shotgun from inside his vehicle and was shot by officers. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

SDSO says Officers Laurel-Torres and Raynor have been employed with the San Diego Police Department for seven years and are both officers assigned to Eastern Division.

As in all officer-involved shootings, the officers, in this case, are currently on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to duty.