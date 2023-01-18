Stabbing in College East leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a pharmacy in San Diego's College East neighborhood escalated to a deadly officer-involved shooting in El Cajon Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call just before 4 p.m. about a stabbing in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive across from Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.

When police arrived at the pharmacy, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and she was not breathing. The victim was taken to the hospital in CPR status.

10News was able to confirm with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department that the shooting in El Cajon is connected to the stabbing, which happened in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard.

No further injuries have been reported and authorities have not identified a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.