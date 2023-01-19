Victim identified in College East stabbing death that lead to officer-involved shooting

(KGTV) — San Diego Police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death by a suspect prior to an officer-involved shooting in the College East neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, 66-year-old Marry Ellen Carter of Lakeside was stabbed at a local pharmacy on the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive Tuesday just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived at the pharmacy, they found the business locked with Carter inside. “Officers forced entry into the pharmacy and found a female suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body,” the department said.

Carter was taken to the hospital where she later died.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Officers were able to track down the suspect at his home on the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in unincorporated El Cajon.

“Shortly afterwards, the suspect was contacted by officers and deputies and an officer-involved shooting occurred involving two officers from the San Diego Police Department.”

Little is known about the circumstances that lead to the stabbing, but the department said it appears the suspect and victim were either co-owners or employees of the pharmacy.

The identity of the suspect hasn’t been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.