Second teen arrested in Lakeside hate crime stabbing case

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A second suspect, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested Friday in connection to a stabbing in Lakeside last weekend, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The attack happened on Saturday, April 16, at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Mapleview Street just after 11:00 p.m. The victim, who is Black, was confronted by a group of teens about an assault that happened earlier that day. A 16-year-old boy suspected of shouting racial slurs at the victim stabbed her in the back. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

On April 18, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to sheriff's officials. He appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

Based on new information and witness statements, a warrant was issued on Friday for a 15-year-old girl who was "suspect of having a larger role in the attack than initially believed." She turned herself in to deputies at the Lakeside sheriff's substation without incident. She was booked into juvenile hall on attempted murder and hate crime.

"The Sheriff's Department does not condone hate or acts of intolerance. We are a county that is welcoming of people from all backgrounds. We treat all reports and incidents of hate crime seriously," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SDCSO's non-emergency line at 585-565-5200. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888- 580-8477