San Diego County Sheriff's Dept. meets with Lakeside community over teen's stabbing

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Residents, community activists and members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lakeside Substation met Tuesday evening on the heels of a violent altercation over the weekend.

During a town hall meeting at the Lakeside Community Center, plenty of hands were raised during the discussion about an attack at an apartment complex on Mapleview Street that sent a 16-year-old girl to the hospital on April 16.

"We're here for open exchange of information and we welcome your input. And we're here to let you know what's been done on the case,” said sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Wray.

Sheriff’s officials said a group of teenagers approached the girl and her family about a previous assault and then began yelling racial slurs towards them. A fight ensued, and the girl was stabbed multiple times, officials said.

On April 18, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to sheriff’s officials.

Many in the community said this was not an isolated incident and that the girl and the family has been victimized for their race for years.

Community activist Danielle Wilkerson, with the East County BIPOC Coalition, attended Tuesday’s town hall. She said, "We didn't get a lot of the answers that we wanted.”

Some in the community are calling the stabbing a hate crime.

"The racism is real. The racism is alive. And we have a victim this week from heinous acts violence,” Wilkerson said in a press briefing prior to the town hall.

Wilkerson said she and other wants answers regarding some of the allegations involved in the case.

"One of the biggest things that we were fighting for today was for the three grown men to be detained because they were actively aiding two minors in this assault,” Wilkerson said.

Despite the looming questions, Wilkerson said she was pleased with the community's turnout and support.

"I am so proud to see this many of people of color out in public in Lakeside because, like we've said, people don't feel comfortable leaving their house,” Wilkerson said. “So, to be able to have this sense of community in heart of Lakeside was incredible to see."

A member of the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office who was at the town hall told those in attendance that charges in this case are expected to be filed by Wednesday.