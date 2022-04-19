Arrest made in stabbing of 16-year-old girl in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A suspect was arrested Monday in connection to the stabbing of a 16-year-old girl over the weekend in Lakeside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Saturday at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Mapleview Street just after 11:00 p.m. Deputies arrived and found the girl, who is Black, stabbed twice in the back. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Deputies determined that a group of teenagers approached the girl and her family about an assault that happened earlier that day and began yelling racial slurs at them. A fight broke out, and that's when the 16-year-old suspect stabbed the victim.

The suspect and the group ran away from the scene.

"After talking to the victim's family, deputies were able to identify and arrest a juvenile believed to be the girlfriend of the suspect for brandishing a weapon," said Lt. Shawn Wray. "She was later released to the custody of her guardian."

During the investigation, deputies learned the identity of the suspect and the others in the group. Since the suspect is a minor, his name will not be released at this time.