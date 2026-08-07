SANDAG study gives La Mesa first look at possible trolley area redevelopment and hefty price tag

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Downtown La Mesa could look very different in the coming years as city leaders begin reviewing a long-awaited study outlining possible changes around the Spring Street Trolley Station.

The study, presented by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), examines ways to improve traffic flow and accommodate future transit service in the area. While officials say the concepts could improve mobility, they also acknowledge the projects would come with a hefty price tag and could take years to complete.

Three possible concepts are being considered:



Raising the trolley tracks

Lowering surrounding streets beneath the tracks

Placing the trolley tracks in a trench below street level

According to SANDAG, construction for one of the proposed concepts could take about 50 months, or just over four years.

The proposals come as SANDAG plans to eventually increase Orange Line trolley service, reducing wait times from every 15 minutes to every 7½ minutes. Officials say the added service would improve transit access but could also increase traffic delays at crossings if no changes are made.

Not everyone is convinced redevelopment is the right fit for La Mesa Village.

During the presentation, some city leaders expressed concern that major infrastructure changes could alter the character of the downtown area. Council member Laura Lothian questioned the addition's impact and whether it could preserve the village atmosphere that has become a defining feature of the community.

“I don’t care if you draw flowers on it. It’s never going to look village-y,” said Lothian.

Residents have also voiced concerns. Back in May, Daniel Pitard, who has lived in La Mesa for 12 years and resides near the trolley tracks along Spring Street, told 10News they understood improvements may be necessary but worried about years of construction and the impact on businesses and daily life.

"It doesn't do any good for anybody," Pitard said. "There's always a catch-22 with everything. We know that there's going to be construction, and we know that there's going to have to be work in order for them to come up with some sort of a solution."

The project remains in the early planning stages. No final design has been selected, and there is currently no funding plan or construction schedule.

For now, city leaders say the study provides a clearer picture of what redeveloping the area around the Spring Street Trolley Station could look like—and what it would take to make it happen.