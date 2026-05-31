La Mesa Trolley improvement study draws mixed reactions from residents

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A proposal to improve trolley service through downtown La Mesa is sparking discussion among residents, with some welcoming future transit investments while others question how potential changes could affect the community.

Last fall, the City of La Mesa and the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) launched the Downtown La Mesa Trolley Prioritization Project, a high-level feasibility study examining ways to improve travel through the area as trolley service is expected to increase by 2035.

The study evaluated three potential concepts: raising trolley tracks above street level, placing the tracks in a trench below ground, or lowering portions of surrounding streets. Officials sought public input throughout the process and presented findings to the La Mesa Mobility Commission on May 6.

Daniel Pitard, who has lived in La Mesa for 12 years and resides near the trolley tracks along Spring Street, said growth is inevitable but remains concerned about how future projects could impact the community.

"We always accept that things are going to grow and people are going to want to come," Pitard said. "But a lot of those people don't use the trolley and transportation, so it just increases traffic flow daily."

According to SANDAG's presentation, many residents emphasized the importance of preserving the character of La Mesa Village and maintaining access to local businesses while considering any future transit improvements.

Pitard said he was particularly skeptical of the concept involving elevated trolley tracks.

"There's always a catch-22 with everything," he said. "We know there's going to be construction and work involved in any solution, but I think the raised one, out of all the solutions, was probably one of the worst."

Despite the discussion generated by the study, SANDAG says there are currently no plans to move forward with any of the concepts.

In a statement to ABC 10News, the agency said, "There is no current plan and no identified funding to advance the project beyond this high-level feasibility study."

For now, the study serves as a starting point for conversations about how La Mesa can accommodate future transit needs while balancing community concerns.

