La Mesa takes step toward long-awaited park, but funding gap remains

For years, a fenced-off, nearly four-acre vacant lot at the corner of Waite Drive and Murray Road has carried the promise of becoming Waite Park. But for nearby residents, that promise has yet to become reality.

Now, the city of La Mesa is taking another step toward making the park a reality, with $1.5 million in state funding secured toward the estimated $8 million project. Still, another $6.5 million must be raised before the vision can move forward.

For residents who have watched the lot sit behind a rusted fence, the latest development brings hope — but also skepticism after years of waiting.

“The city of La Mesa has been telling the surrounding neighborhood that a park was coming,” said one resident. “And everybody gets excited, and then nothing happens.”

Bernard Montalvan, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2004, said the proposed park would be a valuable addition to the community.

Living just two blocks away, Montalvan said the space could give families a place to spend time outdoors, particularly in an area he believes has been overlooked.

“I personally have a child, and we need somewhere to be able to go out,” Montalvan said. “Since we're on the outskirts of La Mesa, I think we're forgotten.”

The vacant property has also become a concern for some residents because of trash and occasional homeless encampments.

Montalvan said the lack of activity and oversight at the lot has contributed to those problems.

“Sometimes we get homeless people here. We get a lot of trash because it's a vacant lot,” he said.

Angela Phillips, another resident, said opening the park could benefit this part of La Mesa and give neighbors a place to gather.

“I think having this park open will be something that's going to be really good for this side of La Mesa as well,” Phillips said.

La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian said the city has received $1.5 million from the state of California to help fund the proposed park.

She described the funding as a significant step forward, but acknowledged that substantial work remains to secure the money needed to complete the project.

With an estimated $8 million needed, the city still has a $6.5 million funding gap.

Lothian said city staff and the Parks and Recreation Department will play a key role in identifying and applying for additional grants.

“The big thing now is this is with staff. This is with Parks and Rec,” Lothian said. “They're the ones that know how to submit for grants. They know the criteria that's needed.”

The next phase will focus on pursuing funding opportunities to help move the project closer to construction.

Despite the new funding, some residents are reluctant to get too excited until they see more tangible progress.

For Montalvan, the park represents more than an improvement to an empty lot. It is a potential resource for families and a long-awaited investment in his neighborhood.

He said he hopes the renewed effort will finally lead to a completed park, even as he remains cautious after years of waiting.

“I'm not really holding my breath,” Montalvan said. “Now that Laura's involved, hopefully I'm going to see some progress.”

For now, the lot remains vacant, surrounded by the same fence that has stood between the property and the community's vision for years.

With $1.5 million secured and millions more still needed, Waite Park remains a work in progress. Residents will be watching to see whether the city's latest effort can turn a long-promised park into a place the community can finally enjoy.