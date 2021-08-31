El Cajon family left behind in Afghanistan, Cajon Valley Union School District confirms

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- An El Cajon family was left behind as the last troops withdrew from Afghanistan on August 31, according to the Cajon Valley Union School District.

The district told 10News that the family has three students within the district and that they were all left behind.

“We are exploring strategies to rescue and bring them home,” the district said. “Our employees and rescued families estimate that more than one thousand children who are either US citizens or the children of SIVs are still trapped in Afghanistan.”

RELATED: El Cajon family of 5 makes harrowing escape from Afghanistan

The district also confirmed that four families have returned safely to Cajon Valley.

“There are a total of seven adults and fourteen children that are safe in their homes in El Cajon. Students returned to school this week to the open arms of their teachers and classmates,” the district continued.

According to the district, two families are in the United States and flying home. One additional family is safely out of Afghanistan and on their way back to the U.S.

RELATED: Several San Diego-area families extracted from Afghanistan, Congressman Issa's office says

Matt Makowski tells ABC 10News that he's been working around the clock, trying desperately to help local families trapped in Afghanistan. As the former director for San Diego's chapter of "No One's Left Behind," he developed many close friendships with the Afghan people, who he is now trying to save.

He has successfully helped three families return to San Diego and is working to save a mother and her four-year-old son who are trapped in Kabul.

"The father is back home here in National City. The mother has a VISA and her little son has a green card. They had every right to be on that last American airplane out. They went to the airport for a week and took that risk due to the Taliban, but they just couldn't get in. It's heartbreaking but we will not give up hope," said Makowski.

RELATED COVERAGE:

