Two San Diego-area families extracted from Afghanistan, Congressman Issa's office says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two San Diego-area families who were trapped in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal from the region have made it out of the country, according to Congressman Darrell Issa.

Issa, who represents California's 50th Congressional District, said his office received a request for help from a local school district, as well as relatives, after Afghanistan's capital city fell to Taliban forces following the US troop withdrawal from the city.

"This is great news, the result of tireless work by our team to ensure that our people aren’t left behind in Afghanistan," Issa said in a statement. "But while we have made extraordinary progress, there are so many more Americans stranded in Afghanistan. We have more work to do and under extremely difficult conditions."

Issa's office said the Congressman worked with the State Department, Department of Defense, and White House to get the families out of Afghanistan.

According to Tamara Otero, Cajon Valley Union School District school board president, one of the two families is a family of seven from El Cajon, four of whom are students. The family was among those from the district, including nearly two dozen students, who were stranded in Kabul.

The district said it was notified that the families couldn't make it back home through its community liaisons after families reached out to ask the district to hold spots in school for their children. The families had plans to head back to the US before the start of the school year after visiting extended family members. However, they were not able to make their scheduled flights after Kabul's airport erupted into chaos as Taliban forces moved into the city.

In a statement on Wednesday, the school district said it is in contact with Issa's office to continue work to get the families out of Afghanistan safely: