Two San Diego-area families extracted from Afghanistan, Congressman Issa's office says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two San Diego-area families who were trapped in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal from the region have made it out of the country, according to Congressman Darrell Issa.
Issa, who represents California's 50th Congressional District, said his office received a request for help from a local school district, as well as relatives, after Afghanistan's capital city fell to Taliban forces following the US troop withdrawal from the city.
"This is great news, the result of tireless work by our team to ensure that our people aren’t left behind in Afghanistan," Issa said in a statement. "But while we have made extraordinary progress, there are so many more Americans stranded in Afghanistan. We have more work to do and under extremely difficult conditions."
Issa's office said the Congressman worked with the State Department, Department of Defense, and White House to get the families out of Afghanistan.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Nearly two dozen Cajon Valley students stranded in Afghanistan
- Afghan living in San Diego fears for his family's safety in Kabul
- UC San Diego student's loved ones 'hiding in fear' in Kabul
- El Cajon family of 5 makes harrowing escape from Afghanistan
- Afghans fleeing Taliban begin arriving in San Diego County
According to Tamara Otero, Cajon Valley Union School District school board president, one of the two families is a family of seven from El Cajon, four of whom are students. The family was among those from the district, including nearly two dozen students, who were stranded in Kabul.
The district said it was notified that the families couldn't make it back home through its community liaisons after families reached out to ask the district to hold spots in school for their children. The families had plans to head back to the US before the start of the school year after visiting extended family members. However, they were not able to make their scheduled flights after Kabul's airport erupted into chaos as Taliban forces moved into the city.
In a statement on Wednesday, the school district said it is in contact with Issa's office to continue work to get the families out of Afghanistan safely:
"On August 16th, the day before school started in the Cajon Valley Union School District, one family reached out to Fraidoon and Mohammad, Family and Community Liaisons for the Cajon Valley Union School District, to please hold their spot at their local school. The Cajon Valley Union School District Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Office that supports a global community of families has been in direct contact with their families and students stranded in Afghanistan.
The FACE Office has been recognized by the California Department of Education, National School Board Association, and other global organizations for building powerful relationships with their families. The FACE Department employs 16 Community Liaisons whose main focus is building relationships that positively impact students’ academic and social-emotional outcomes so that every child is happy, in healthy relationships, and on a path to gainful employment.
Students and their parents who traveled to Afghanistan this summer to visit their extended family reached out to their community liaisons for assistance when the crisis in Afghanistan started. They asked Fraidoon and Mohammad, Cajon Valley Community Liaisons, to hold their children’s spots in their classrooms while they were stranded in Afghanistan. Mike Serban, Director of the FACE Office, began gathering a comprehensive list of all Cajon Valley Students known to be in Afghanistan. They have been working with Congressman Issa’s office, who have been incredibly supportive in the attempt to bring these families home. The East County San Diego community and district staff continue to send positive thoughts and well wishes to all of our families as we await their safe return. The Cajon Valley Union School District - many cultures, one community."