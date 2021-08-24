Nearly two dozen Cajon Valley students stranded in Afghanistan

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- As the U.S. government works to safely evacuate thousands from Afghanistan, the Cajon Valley Union School District is hoping 23 of their students will soon be back in the classroom.

District officials told ABC 10News they were notified last week about some of their students stranded in Afghanistan, hoping to safely make their way back home. The students were with their families for summer break visiting extended family members.

The district was notified that the families couldn't make it back home through its community liaisons when the families reached out to ask if the district could hold the spots in school for their children.

The district says the families had plans to head back home for the start of the school year. They reportedly had flights and were going to the airport when chaos erupted in the nation's capital of Kabul.

According to the district, one of their community liaisons has already made contact with a state official to help bring the families home.

So far there is no word on when they'll make it back, but district officials say the kids are safe.