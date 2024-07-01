WATCH: Brush fire in Boulevard leads to evacuation of De Anza Springs Resort

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego responded to a brush fire that quickly grew to 100 acres in the Boulevard area, leading to the "immediate evacuation" of De Anza Springs Resort Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire first posted on X about the fire at I-8 on McCain Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Monday. Firefighters reported seeing a vehicle on fire in the brush.

By 5:10 p.m., Cal Fire said on X that the fire had grown to 100 acres, with a "moderate rate of spread." The public was notified about the evacuation shortly after 4 p.m.

All westbound lanes of I-8 were closed at Carrizo Gorge as first responders worked to control the fire, according to Caltrans San Diego.

#McCainFire in Boulevard [update] Fire is now 100 acres with a moderate rate of spread. Temporary Evacuation Point is Golden Acorn Casino. If you are in the fire area and feel threatened, don't wait - leave immediately. pic.twitter.com/3nzY9UX596 — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 2, 2024

WB I-8 west of Carrizo Gorge, all lanes closed due to a vehicle and brush fire. pic.twitter.com/iAkVSrXg6w — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 1, 2024

