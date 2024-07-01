Watch Now
WATCH: Brush fire in Boulevard leads to evacuation of De Anza Springs Resort

McCain Fire in Boulevard 7/1/24
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 01, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego responded to a brush fire that quickly grew to 100 acres in the Boulevard area, leading to the "immediate evacuation" of De Anza Springs Resort Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire first posted on X about the fire at I-8 on McCain Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Monday. Firefighters reported seeing a vehicle on fire in the brush.

By 5:10 p.m., Cal Fire said on X that the fire had grown to 100 acres, with a "moderate rate of spread." The public was notified about the evacuation shortly after 4 p.m.

All westbound lanes of I-8 were closed at Carrizo Gorge as first responders worked to control the fire, according to Caltrans San Diego.

Sky10 is flying over the blaze. Watch the live feed from the chopper below:

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists continues to monitor this fire.

