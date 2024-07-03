Cal Fire urges caution ahead of July 4 as crews battle multiple fires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In just 48 hours, several fires have broken out across San Diego County. Fire officials warned ahead of the July 4 holiday as temperatures soar and crews continue moping up efforts on multiple incidents.

On Tuesday, ABC 10News was on the scene of the Border Fire near Potrero, which burned more than 20 acres. The cause is under investigation, per Cal Fire. As of Tuesday evening, it was 50% contained.

Meanwhile, firefighters continued mopping the McCain fire, which broke out on Monday and burned over 1,000 acres. While evacuation orders were lifted, the McCain Fire remains at 30% containment as of Tuesday evening.

And just last week, the Del Mar fire came dangerously close to homes in the coastal neighborhood.

“We’ve seen fires on the coast, in the desert, in the mountains…they’ve all grown very fast pushed by winds,” said Captain Mike Cornett, Cal Fire San Diego.

Fire officials say the high heat, the low humidity, winds and dry brush are a perfect recipe for a wildfire, urging San Diegans to be extra cautious with Fourth of July celebrations on the horizon.

“We want our residents to be able to enjoy the holiday, to celebrate responsibly, but please remember fireworks are very dangerous. They cause injury, they cause fires,” said Captain Cornett, reminding residents that all consumer fireworks are illegal in San Diego County.