E-bike stolen in smash-and-grab burglary at Ocean Beach shop

SAN DIEGO, CA — The co-owner of an Ocean Beach e-bike shop says a burglar smashed through the business’s front window and stole a $2,800 e-bike in an early-morning break-in.

The burglary happened last Monday at E-Bike Super Shop along Bacon Street.

Co-owner Devin Raymond said an employee discovered the damage that morning.

“Like a gut punch in the morning,” Raymond said.

Surveillance video from the business shows two men outside the entrance shortly before 4 a.m. Raymond believes one of them used a tool to break the glass in the front window.

“Looks like they broke the glass in advance to see if it would set off the alarm,” Raymond said.

Raymond said the alarm never went off.

About 30 minutes later, surveillance video shows an SUV pull up near the entrance and a masked man get out. The man eventually makes his way through the broken window and enters the shop.

Video shows him grabbing an e-bike near the front of the store, maneuvering it through wooden beams and then taking it out of the business.

Raymond said the stolen bike was an off-road EBOX Dragster worth about $2,800.

“I mean, it just sucks,” Raymond said. “We are a small business. That just takes money out of our pockets.”

Raymond said stolen e-bikes can be resold whole or broken down for their valuable components.

“They could chop it up for parts,” he said. “A battery could cost hundreds of dollars.”

Raymond said his shop has dealt with other forms of theft before, including people allegedly using fake credit cards or taking bikes for test rides and never returning. But he said this was the first time the business had experienced a smash-and-grab burglary.

“It was premeditated and will do it again and again if not caught,” he said.

This article was generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence and was reviewed and edited by a journalist for accuracy and clarity.

