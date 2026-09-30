Driver arrested in hit-and-run collision that killed restaurant worker in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested in connection with a February hit-and-run crash in Pacific Beach that left a beloved restaurant worker dead.

A San Diego Police Department official told ABC 10News that Viacheslav Akimenko was identified as the driver in the Feb. 7 collision that killed 41-year-old Qwente Bryant, who was the assistant general manager at Tavern at the Beach.

Police said Bryant was crossing the mid-block at 1400 Garnet Avenue when he was struck by a white Mercedes-Benz SUV. Bryant, who was walking home following a work shift, was rushed to the hospital but died after arrival.

ABC 10News learned police arrested Akimenko on Tuesday by a warrant on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death.

Police did not release any additional details on the investigation.