Downtown Jack in the Box shuts down water sprinkler anti-loitering system after ABC 10News report

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Customers and homeless advocates are pushing for an apology after a Jack in the Box restaurant used water to push people away and played a recording warning "loiterers."

Jack in the Box has disabled the recording and water sprinkler anti-loitering system at a downtown San Diego location after ABC 10News began asking the company questions about the practice.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, a Jack in the Box spokesperson said the company's inquiries led to an internal investigation and an immediate end to the practice. The company said it is "concerned by what they saw" and is working with the franchise owner to rectify the situation. The spokesperson said the sprinkler is part of a cleaning system, the recording doesn't reflect the company's brand standards or values, was not approved by Jack in the Box, and has been immediately disabled.

I came across the anti-loitering measure while reporting a different story outside the restaurant last Friday — a downpour of water outside the restaurant, accompanied by a 25-second warning to loiterers. The recorded message told people “you are blocking the drive-thru” and “buy something or bounce, the clown is watching." The clown refers to the Jack in the Box mascot, which was originally a clown character.

Customers told me the water had been going on for about a week, and some said their food orders were ruined. Donica McArthur, who works nearby, was drenched.

"They don't give you a warning or countdown," McArthur said.

Brandi James said she and her e-bike were completely soaked.

"It's harassment. It’s wrong. Now my bike is making these squeaky noises,” James said. "I'm a paying customer, spend money here every day.”

Both McArthur and homeless advocate Levi Giafaglione said they are glad the sprinklers have been turned off. McArthur said corporate needs to take more responsibility.

"This should never had happened. Corporate should know what's going on," McArthur said.

Giafaglione, who met me outside the Jack in the Box, described the recording as disturbing.

"It sounded evil, maniacal … It sends a message that anyone who walks by is not human," Giafaglione said.

Giafaglione is calling for better oversight of franchise policies, outreach events led by Jack in the Box, and an apology.

"I think this deserves an honest, earnest apology. No one should get dumped with water just walking past a Jack in the Box," Giagfalione said.

I reached out to Jack in the Box, headquartered in San Diego, for a response. I also asked about any discipline or repercussions that may result and am waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

