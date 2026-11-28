SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Santee-based youth dance group is taking part in the 100th Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We are here to perform in the 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Spirit of America dance team,” Darcy Fagerwald, Owner & Director of Expression Dance and Movement Center, said. “This dance team performs every year in the parade and draws dance teams and dance studios from all over the country.”

But there was a worry the group wouldn’t be able to perform after terrible weather delayed the parade by a couple of days.

“As soon as we got that news, we were ready to go. But in the meantime, I'm just trying to allay the fears of, and all, and answer all the questions of the 60-plus people that we have traveling with us,” Fagerwald said.

Because a week-long trip to New York isn’t cheap; let alone paying for extra days you didn’t intend on staying or budget for.

“It ends up being probably $5,000 to $6,000 if not more per person,” Fagerwald said.

There was a worry about how the parents were going to be able to afford to stay in New York for that extra time for the impacted parade.

“When we found out, many parents came to me right away and said, I don't; we can't do it. They're showing me on their phone, Look at my bank account. Like, I'm already strapped with where we are,” Fargerwald said.

Some dancers like Natalie Mardian and Natalie Krug were worried if they’d have to go home and not be in the parade.

“We were all really scared. We had plans that night and everything froze and my parents were up all night trying to figure out what they could do,” Krug said.

Fagerwald and the company put the word out that they needed some help on GoFundMe.

“There was over $30,000 of donations, which is almost what we needed to cover all the costs for the performers themselves to stay,” Fagerwald said. “We’re so grateful for all those who have donated because now the kids are covered.”

Fagerwald told ABC 10News they’re still hoping to receive some donations to help the parents of the performers who had to pay for their extra accommodations as well.

“It was really awesome to see the generosity of everybody who wanted to donate and support our families because we, we needed it, and it was just really cool to see how everybody was so willing to help us,” Mardian said.

Fagerwald told ABC 10News one dancer in her school did have to travel back to San Diego. But all of the dancers in the Spirit of America dance team are ready to go for Saturday.

“So they've had to re-block their dance this morning, but they're all set. They said they're ready,” Fagerwald said.

“We have lots of warm clothes, and we're hopefully now completely prepared for anything, and we're just so excited,” Krug said.

