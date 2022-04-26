Disneyland Resort lifts face mask requirement on enclosed transportation

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) – The Disneyland Resort will no longer require guests to wear face masks while riding in enclosed transportation like resort busses and the Monorail.

Previously, visitors had been required to wear a face mask in enclosed transportation. The mask mandate remains for visitors two and older visiting health settings like First Aid.

The updated guidelines still recommend visitors wear a face mask when indoors and using enclosed transportation but it's not required.

In February, the resort lifted the mask requirement for all vaccinated visitors, except when using enclosed transportation.

