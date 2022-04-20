Mask policies at San Diego, Southern California theme parks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Many theme parks across the U.S. have made changes to their COVID-19 guidelines throughout the pandemic, with most consistently aligning with the CDC's guidance over the past two years.

Here are the updated mask rules at theme parks in San Diego County and Southern California (as of April 20, 2022):

Disneyland/California Adventure:

Face coverings are “strongly recommended” for guests when they are in indoor settings, but optional when outdoors.

In certain indoor settings, such as Disney shuttles, masks are required for all guests ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status

More information: https://disneyland.disney.go.com/experience-updates/#drawer-card-face-coverings

SeaWorld San Diego:

Park officials said, “Per the California Department of Public Health, face coverings are recommended for all guests when indoors.”

More information: https://seaworld.com/san-diego/events/faq/?scroll-to=swchealthsafetyfaqs

San Diego Zoo/Safari Park:

Visitors are not required to wear masks while visiting the park. However, some tours and safaris “require all guests ages two and older to wear a facial covering during a portion of the experience.” Visitors are asked to check each tour for more information.

More information: https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/help-center#health-and-safety

Legoland California:

Masks are not required for park visitors but are recommended. The park still requires visitors to make advanced reservations before visiting their park.

Proof of vaccination isn’t required, but the California Department of Health recommends that visitors “be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering theme parks.”

“As we continue our efforts to align with the State of California’s guidance for theme parks, the Resort’s health and safety procedures may change. The Resort encourages anyone traveling to check and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, as well as any State travel advisories.”

More information: https://www.legoland.com/california/plan-your-visit/before-you-visit/safe-to-play/

Universal Studios Hollywood:

Face coverings are “strongly recommended” in all indoor settings.

More information: https://www.universalstudioshollywood.com/web/en/us/plan-your-visit/operations-safety-updates

Knotts Berry Farm:

Park officials noted: “The State of California recommends that Park guests be either fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of attending the park, or wear a face covering. Face Coverings are strongly recommended in all Indoor Public Settings regardless of vaccination status.”

More information: https://www.knotts.com/welcoming-you-back

Six Flags Magic Mountain:

Park officials say face coverings are not required but “strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals.” Officials do “ recommend that guests who have NOT received a COVID-19 vaccine wear a face-covering during their visit.”

More information: https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/plan-your-visit/safety-protocols